Attukal Pongala: Traffic restrictions to be imposed from 2pm

Thiruvananthapuram city police will implement traffic restrictions starting from 2pm on Saturday until 8pm on Sunday for Attukal Pongala. As part of the measures, heavy vehicles, including container lorries and trucks transporting goods, will be barred from entering the city. Moreover, parking along main roads and those in close proximity to the Attukal temple premises will be prohibited.

Specific roads affected by the parking ban include Killipalam-Padassery-Attukal bund road, Attakulangara-Kamaleswaram road, and several others listed by authorities. Private vehicles carrying devotees will also face restrictions on parking along major thoroughfares near the temple or National Highway, as well as MC and MG roads. Vehicles obstructing traffic or posing security risks will be towed away, with legal action taken against owners. Additionally, police have advised against setting up hearths on footpaths and parking vehicles nearby to prevent accidents. The arrangement of hearths should allow easy passage for emergency vehicles such as ambulances and police vehicles, ensuring public safety during the festival.