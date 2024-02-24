CDC: Norovirus spreads rapidly in the north-eastern region of the US

A fresh virus dubbed ‘norovirus’ is currently spreading across the United States, characterized as a strain of stomach virus or stomach flu. Recent data released by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates rapid dissemination of the virus in the northeastern region of the US.

The nation’s foremost public health agency reported that the three-week average of positive norovirus tests in the region has surged to 13.9 percent in recent weeks, as per a report by The Hill.

Citing the CDC’s advisory, the media outlet highlighted that individuals might contract norovirus multiple times over their lifetimes due to the existence of various virus strains. “One type of norovirus may not protect you against other types,” the advisory underscored.

According to CDC statistics, norovirus contributes to an estimated 19 to 21 million illnesses annually in the United States, with the peak season typically occurring between November and April. Each year witnesses approximately 109,000 hospitalizations and 900 fatalities attributed to norovirus, with older adults being particularly vulnerable.