China reports at least 15 deaths and 44 injuries resulting from a fire that ravaged a residential building

Feb 24, 2024, 04:39 pm IST

Authorities in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing have reported a tragic incident involving a fire that engulfed a residential building, resulting in at least 15 fatalities and 44 individuals sustaining injuries.

Officials revealed details of the incident during a press briefing held on Saturday (Feb 24). The fire erupted in the early hours of Friday morning (Feb 23) and is suspected to have originated on the ground floor of the building, where electric bicycles were stored.

The incident took place in Nanjing’s Yuhuatai district, located approximately 260 kilometers northwest of Shanghai. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by 6:00 am, with search and rescue operations concluding by 2:00 pm on Friday.

In response to the emergency, twenty-five fire trucks were mobilized to the scene to combat the fire, as depicted in footage circulated on various Chinese social media platforms.

