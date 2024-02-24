Chinese citizens are falling in love with pork-flavoured coffee introduced by Starbucks

China’s Lunar New Year festivities have taken an intriguing turn as citizens embrace an unconventional offering: pork-flavored coffee, introduced by Starbucks, one of the globe’s leading coffee chains.

This peculiar beverage, rapidly gaining popularity, features a blend of Dongpo Braised Pork Flavor Sauce, espresso, and steamed milk, augmented with additional pork sauce and pork breast meat for garnish. Available throughout China, this unique concoction is priced at ¥68 ($9.45).

Announcing the innovative creation on Weibo, the coffee giant remarked, “Eating meat signifies prosperity for the forthcoming year.” It emphasized that the beverage merges “traditional New Year customs with coffee,” resulting in “unexpected savory and sweet flavors.”

Throughout Asia, Lunar New Year holds immense significance, marking one of the largest annual celebrations. During this period, people in China journey back to their hometowns to revel in festivities with their families.

Government statistics reveal a staggering 474 million trips undertaken within China during this year’s Lunar New Year travel season.

While Lunar New Year feasts vary across regions, braised pork consistently features prominently in the culinary repertoire.