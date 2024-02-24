CM launches scheme to provide free Wi-Fi at 500 public places

Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the initial phase of the state government’s initiative to provide free Wi-Fi hotspots in public areas in Chennai on Friday. This move is part of a broader plan to establish free Wi-Fi at 1,000 locations across major city corporations in Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, and Salem, as announced in the state budget. Chennai alone will now offer free Wi-Fi access at 500 public spots like parks, bus terminals, and beaches.
During the launch event at the two-day IT summit, UmagineTN 2024, CM Stalin expressed his vision for Tamil Nadu to evolve into a trillion-dollar economy and a global hub for human resources. He also highlighted the pivotal role of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in advancing the IT sector, particularly his pioneering efforts in formulating the nation’s first IT policy and establishing a dedicated IT department back in 1997. Organized by the state’s IT and digital services department, the IT summit is taking place at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre in Chennai.
