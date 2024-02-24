Court Grants Delhi Police 20-Day Extension for NewsClick Case Probe

Delhi Police has been granted a 20-day extension by a Sessions Court to conclude its investigation into the case involving NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha under the UAPA anti-terror law. The probe is related to allegations of the news portal spreading pro-China propaganda. Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar at Patiala House Court in Delhi instructed the special cell of the police to submit the charge sheet within this extended period, considering the investigation’s critical stage.

Initially, on December 22, the court had given the police 60 additional days for the investigation. Purkayastha’s judicial custody, along with Amit Chakravarty, formerly an accused turned approver and NewsClick’s HR department head, has been extended until March 15. The judge expressed dissatisfaction with the prolonged duration of the police investigation and urged for expediency.

During the court proceedings, the city police explained the challenges they face, including the need for thorough examination of a vast amount of data collected during the investigation. The officer highlighted the volume of emails and digital documents involved, as well as logistical issues such as pending administrative tasks and the involvement of an accused residing outside India. Defense counsel raised concerns about potential evidence tampering due to delays in the investigation.