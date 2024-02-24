Farmer Leaders to Determine Next Steps on ‘Delhi Chalo’ on Feb 29

“Farmer Leaders to Announce Next Steps on ‘Delhi Chalo’ Call on Feb 29” – Farmer leaders have stated that they will determine their future actions regarding the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 29, following a decision made by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM). They have planned a candle march on Saturday and the burning of effigies representing the Centre on February 26 as part of their ongoing agitation at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Haryana and Punjab.

The announcement comes after a temporary hold was placed on the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march earlier in the week, following clashes that resulted in the death of a protester and injuries to police personnel at Khanauri. Despite the setback, thousands of farmers remain stationed at Khanauri and Shambhu, persisting with their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and other agricultural reforms, as well as justice for victims of past incidents and compensation for affected families.