IED blast : one killed, injures another

An IED explosion occurred at the DM College complex in Manipur’s Imphal West district, resulting in the death of one individual and injuring another, according to police reports on Saturday. The incident transpired on Friday night, claiming the life of a 24-year-old man identified as Oinam Kenegy, who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The injured person is currently receiving treatment, with his condition described as serious.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. Concurrently, the office of a civil society organization, United Committee Manipur (UCM), located at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district, was set on fire by unidentified individuals. Additionally, another incident involved the vandalism and arson of the administrative section of a school in Imphal East district, occurring around 12:45 am on Saturday. This act resulted in the destruction of property, including a vehicle parked on the premises.