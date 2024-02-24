In a gesture of goodwill India shares 70 selected archival documents with Oman

As a gesture of friendship, India generously shared 70 carefully selected archival documents with Oman, originating from the period spanning 1793 to 1953, encapsulating the entirety of the British Raj era. These documents, housed in the National Archives of India, hold significant historical value, offering insights into the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula and encompassing regions of the Arabian Gulf.

India’s Ministry of Culture also announced the presentation of 523 pages of copied historical records akin to those shared, to the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA) of Oman. The originals and duplicates of these esteemed historical documents were formally transferred by Arun Singhal, the Director General of India’s Archives, to Dr. Hamad Mohammed Al-Dhawyani, Chairman of the NRAA.