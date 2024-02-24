Kollam resident loses Rs 40 lakh to cyber fraud

Cyber criminals defrauded a Kollam resident of Rs 40 lakh by masquerading as officers from the Mumbai police. The victim was tricked into believing that a parcel linked to him, destined for Thailand, contained illegal substances and was seized by Mumbai authorities. Initially, the fraudsters posed as customer service agents from a reputed courier company, asserting that the parcel was linked to the victim’s phone number and financial details. When the victim denied any involvement, the call was escalated to individuals claiming to be part of a cybercrime unit and higher-ranking police officials.

The perpetrators fabricated a story involving the victim’s Aadhaar number being misused by terrorists, compelling him to transfer funds from his account for purported verification. Despite complying, the victim was unable to reach the scammers subsequently. Subsequently, the Kollam East police have initiated an investigation into the matter.