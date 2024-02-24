Passengers onboard the Air Mauritius flight MK749 suffer respiratory issues because of malfunctioning AC systems

In another aviation incident, numerous infants and a 78-year-old man encountered respiratory problems aboard Air Mauritius flight MK749, which originated from Mumbai and was destined for Mauritius, due to malfunctioning air conditioning systems.

Passengers commenced boarding the flight at 3:45 am local time on Saturday (Feb 24), following which the aircraft encountered an engine malfunction. Subsequently, passengers were required to remain onboard the aircraft for over five hours and were not permitted to disembark.

Eventually, the flight was canceled, and authorities arranged alternative accommodations for the affected passengers.

A passenger, speaking to news agency ANI, recounted the ordeal, stating, “The flight was scheduled to depart at 4:30 am today. Passengers began boarding from 3.45 am onwards, but the aircraft experienced an engine issue. Passengers were confined inside the aircraft for over five hours and were not allowed to deplane. The flight has now been canceled, and alternative arrangements are being arranged.”

According to reports, 78-year-old passenger Banudutt Boolauky experienced respiratory distress while onboard the aircraft.