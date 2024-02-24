PM Modi accuses INDIA bloc of exploiting people in name of casteism

PM Modi criticizes INDIA bloc for exploiting people in the guise of casteism during an event in Varanasi marking Sant Ravidas’ 647th birth anniversary. He accuses opposition parties of prioritizing personal interests over the welfare of Dalits and tribals, highlighting their opposition to a tribal woman’s presidency. Modi inaugurates a statue of Sant Ravidas and addresses a gathering, emphasizing the importance of Ravidas’ teachings in India’s development.

During his visit to Varanasi, Modi interacts with participants of the ‘Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita’ at Banaras Hindu University. He acknowledges the significant presence of attendees, particularly from Punjab, and highlights the city’s growing resemblance to a mini-Punjab. The Prime Minister underscores the transformative impact of Sant Ravidas’ teachings on India’s progress and credits his blessings for the nation’s developmental strides.