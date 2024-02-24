Priyanka to join Rahul’s rally in Moradabad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav are expected to participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka is set to join the yatra in Moradabad on February 24 and will accompany her brother until February 25, when the yatra is slated for another break. She is scheduled to rejoin the journey later in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav is anticipated to join the yatra in Agra.

Originally planned to join the yatra when it entered Uttar Pradesh from Chanduali on February 16, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had to forego participation due to illness. The yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, has traversed through various districts in eastern and central Uttar Pradesh, including the Gandhi family strongholds of Amethi and Rae Bareli. Following a two-day hiatus in Lucknow, the yatra is set to resume its journey, with prominent leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav expected to lend their support.