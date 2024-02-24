Refreshing Strawberry Mango Smoothie Recipe

Simple recipe for a delicious strawberry mango smoothie:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup fresh or frozen strawberries

– 1 cup fresh or frozen mango chunks

– 1 ripe banana

– 1/2 cup Greek yogurt (plain or vanilla flavored)

– 1/2 cup milk (dairy or plant-based)

– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional, adjust to taste)

– Ice cubes (optional, if using fresh fruit)

Instructions:

1. If using fresh fruit, wash and prepare the strawberries and mangoes by removing stems and pits.

2. Add the strawberries, mango chunks, banana, Greek yogurt, and milk to a blender.

3. Optionally, add honey or maple syrup for sweetness.

4. Blend on high speed until smooth and creamy. If the smoothie is too thick, you can add more milk to reach your desired consistency.

5. Taste the smoothie and adjust sweetness if necessary by adding more honey or maple syrup.

6. Once blended to your liking, pour the smoothie into glasses and serve immediately.

7. Optionally, garnish with fresh strawberry slices or mango chunks for presentation.

Enjoy your refreshing and nutritious strawberry mango smoothie!