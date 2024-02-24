Renowned K-pop producer Lee Ho-yang is dead

Renowned K-pop producer Lee Ho-yang, known professionally as “Shinsadong Tiger,” has passed away, South Korean authorities confirmed. The 41-year-old composer was discovered deceased at his studio in Seoul, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police.

Reports from local media indicate that Lee was found lying on the floor by an acquaintance who subsequently alerted emergency services after failed attempts to reach him. However, police have refrained from disclosing further details or the precise cause of his demise.

Lee, a prominent figure in the K-pop realm, boasted a prolific career spanning two decades. He was credited with composing numerous chart-topping hits, including Tiara’s “Roly Poly,” 4Minute’s “Hot Issue,” Apink’s “No No No,” Momoland’s “Bboom Bboom,” and Exid’s “Up & Down.” Additionally, he played a pivotal role in the debut of K-pop groups such as EXID and Tri.Be.

Born Lee Ho-Yang, he embarked on his professional journey at the age of 18 in 2012. Despite his success, Lee encountered financial hardships in 2017, prompting him to seek bankruptcy protection and debt relief through legal channels, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

The untimely passing of Lee Ho-yang once again brings attention to the challenges and tragedies prevalent within the South Korean entertainment industry.