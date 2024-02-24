Scientists find a new fossil which is said to belong to a 16ft long aquatic reptile that existed in the Triassic period

In the most recent breakthrough, researchers have unearthed a novel and exceptionally well-preserved fossil purportedly belonging to an aquatic reptile measuring approximately 16 feet (5 meters) in length, dating back to the Triassic period.

As per scientific assessments, this creature is estimated to be around 240 million years old and has been dubbed a “dragon” due to its notably elongated neck. It is scientifically classified as Dinocephalosaurus orientalis, a species initially identified in 2003.

This newly discovered fossil has provided scientists with the unprecedented opportunity to thoroughly examine the complete anatomy of this peculiar prehistoric creature. An international team stumbled upon the fossil in Guizhou Province, located in southern China, following which it was put on display at the National Museums Scotland.

Dr. Nick Fraser, a member of the international team involved in the meticulous examination of the fossil, remarked that, for the first time, scientists have had access to the complete fossil. He described it as “a very peculiar animal.”