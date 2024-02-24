US former president Donald Trump says that he supports IVF treatment

On Friday (Feb 23), former President Donald Trump of the United States voiced his support for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment, aligning himself with a growing number of Republicans who have expressed disagreement with a recent ruling issued by an Alabama court.

The state’s highest court recently decreed that frozen embryos possess rights akin to those of children, and individuals may be held accountable for their destruction. Following this decision, at least three clinics ceased offering IVF treatment.

In response to the court’s ruling, Trump urged Alabama to swiftly find a resolution to the matter, emphasizing the importance of facilitating parenthood rather than impeding it. “We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America,” he asserted on his Truth Social platform. Trump underscored his unwavering support for IVF, echoing sentiments shared by the vast majority of Republicans, conservatives, Christians, and pro-life Americans.

This marks Trump’s inaugural commentary on the issue, hinting at his opposition to a ruling that some Republicans fear could adversely impact their electoral prospects by alienating suburban women and swing voters.