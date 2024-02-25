Aamir Khan talks about Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure during an interview

It’s been nearly two years since the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in theaters, yet discussions about the film persist. Regarded as Aamir’s passion project, the movie performed abysmally at the box office, marking it as the biggest failure of his career.

In a conversation with Indian news channel ABP News, Aamir candidly addressed the film’s failure and the lessons he gleaned from the experience. Expressing emotional distress over the unfavorable reception, Aamir shared, “It’s a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena, and the entire cast and crew put in a lot of effort, but unfortunately, it didn’t resonate with the audience. Following its release, friends and family would visit me, expressing concern about my well-being. It was ironic how much love and support I received after a setback.”

Acknowledging the silver lining in failure, Aamir emphasized the learning opportunity it provided. He reflected, “Failure prompts introspection and allows you to identify the shortcomings in your storytelling. It offers insight into where you went wrong.”

Recalling his period of introspection, Aamir confessed to recognizing numerous mistakes he had made during the making of the film. He remarked, “I spent considerable time analyzing my errors. It was a significant learning curve for me. I remember telling Kiran, ‘I made a multitude of mistakes in this film. Fortunately, they were confined to just one project. While the film’s failure left me emotionally wounded, I took the time to process the disappointment.”

The film’s underwhelming performance deeply affected Khan, prompting him to take a hiatus from his career to reassess his approach.