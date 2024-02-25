Ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble on elite list with dual strike in second innings

Ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continues to etch his name in the annals of cricketing history with remarkable records. In the ongoing fourth Test against England in Ranchi, Ashwin achieved yet another milestone by surpassing the legendary Anil Kumble on the esteemed list of Indian players with the most wickets on home soil. The historic moment arrived when he dismissed Ollie Pope for a first-ball duck, caught in front in the second innings. This crucial wicket marked Ashwin’s 351st Test dismissal at home, although he swiftly followed it up by sending first-inning centurion Joe Root back to the pavilion.

Furthermore, Ashwin joined an elite group of bowlers in Test cricket history, becoming the fifth player to amass 350 or more wickets on home turf, alongside luminaries like Muttiah Muralitharan, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and the aforementioned Kumble.

The list of Indian bowlers with the most Test wickets at home now stands as follows:

1. Ravi Ashwin – 351 Wickets*

2. Anil Kumble – 350 Wickets

3. Harbhajan Singh – 265 Wickets

4. Kapil Dev – 219 Wickets

5. Ravindra Jadeja – 210* Wickets

6. BS Chandrasekhar – 142 Wickets

7. Bishan Singh Bedi – 137 Wickets

Meanwhile, following India’s first-innings total of 307 and with England holding a 46-run lead, the Indian team needed early breakthroughs to assert their dominance in the match. In a strategic move, Rohit Sharma entrusted Ravi Ashwin with the new ball, a decision that paid dividends immediately.

Ashwin’s expertise with the new ball was evident as he swiftly dismissed opener Ben Duckett, caught at short leg, before sending Ollie Pope packing for a golden duck, adjudged leg before wicket. These early strikes tilted the momentum in India’s favor, disrupting England’s batting rhythm. Later, in his second spell, Ashwin claimed the crucial wicket of Joe Root for 11 runs, further bolstering India’s position in the match.