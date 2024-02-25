Attukal Pongala to be celebrated today

The capital city is gearing up to observe the Attukal Pongala festival today, despite the scorching summer temperatures. The Attukal temple grounds are alive with the vibrant festivities of Pongal, attracting devotees regardless of the time or weather conditions. The ceremonial lighting of the main hearth, ‘pandara adupp’, at the Attukal temple is scheduled to commence at 10:30 am, marking the beginning of the Pongala ritual. Stringent security measures and various facilities have been put in place across the city, including parking restrictions near the temple premises.

In anticipation of the event, special services by the Railways and KSRTC have been arranged to accommodate the influx of devotees. The health department, led by Health Minister Veena George, has also made extensive preparations to address health concerns during the festival. Heat clinics have been established at strategic locations, equipped with essential supplies such as coolers, fans, ice packs, and medications to assist individuals suffering from heat-related ailments like sunburn. Minister George has urged those experiencing any physical discomfort due to the heat to seek assistance at these clinics.

Efforts to manage healthcare needs efficiently include the operation of 16 urban health centers as field hospitals and the designation of 6 government and 10 private hospitals as contingency centers for non-critical cases. Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will serve as the central hub for handling emergency situations. Additionally, a fleet of ambulances, including specialized units, has been deployed to enhance emergency response capabilities. Measures to ensure food safety are also in place, with a dedicated control room and special squads overseeing compliance with food safety standards.