Bengaluru Woman Loses Rs 48k in Online Egg Purchase Scam

A 38-year-old woman named Shivani, residing in Vasanthnagar, became a victim of a scam after responding to an email advertisement offering 48 eggs for just Rs 49. She clicked on the shopping link provided in the ad and was redirected to a webpage providing information about hen rearing and egg collection. Unfortunately, Shivani ended up losing Rs 48,000 in the scam. She promptly reported the incident to the High Grounds police.

While exploring the webpage further, Shivani encountered more enticing offers, including one promising eight dozen eggs for Rs 99 with no delivery charges. Opting for the offer of four dozen eggs for Rs 49, she proceeded to place the order. However, upon attempting to complete the transaction, she was asked to provide her contact information. After entering her details, Shivani was prompted to make a payment, but the only available option was via credit card.

Despite her hesitation, Shivani entered her credit card details, including the expiration date and CVV number, and proceeded with the payment. She received an OTP on her registered mobile number but before she could enter it, a sum of Rs 48,199 was debited from her credit card account. The amount was transferred to an account named ‘Shine Mobile HU’. Fortunately, Shivani’s bank intervened and called her to verify the payment, preventing further loss. A case has been filed under the IT Act, and efforts are underway to freeze the funds in the fraudsters’ account.