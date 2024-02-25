Check out the complete list of winners of SAG Awards 2024

Following a historic year marked by the SAG-AFTRA strike that brought Hollywood productions to a standstill for months, the Screen Actors Guild is once again recognizing outstanding performances in film and television at the 30th annual SAG Awards.

This year’s ceremony is making history itself, debuting as the first-ever live show on Netflix’s primary platform, following the conclusion of a longstanding broadcast partnership with TNT and TBS in 2022.

The evening commenced with the recognition of the stunt teams behind The Last of Us and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One, who clinched the first awards of the night for Stunt Ensemble in a TV series and Motion Picture, respectively.

Let’s delve into the full list of winners at the 2024 SAG Awards below!

Motion Picture cast

– American Fiction

– Barbie

– The Color Purple

– Killers of the Flower Moon

– WINNER: Oppenheimer

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

– Bradley Cooper, Maestro

– Colman Domingo, Rustin

– Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

– WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

– Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

– Annette Bening, Nyad

– WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

– Carey Mulligan, Maestro

– Margot Robbie, Barbie

– Emma Stone, Poor Things

And so forth, the list extends to various categories spanning both motion picture and television genres, culminating in the prestigious 2024 SAG Life Achievement Award bestowed upon Barbra Streisand.