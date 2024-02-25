Coffee Chia Seed Pudding Recipe

Ingredients:

1. 1/4 cup chia seeds

2. 1 cup brewed coffee, cooled

3. 1 cup almond milk (or any milk of your choice)

4. 2 tablespoons maple syrup or sweetener of choice

5. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

6. Optional toppings: sliced almonds, cocoa nibs, shredded coconut

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, combine the chia seeds, brewed coffee, almond milk, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. Mix well to combine.

2. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight, allowing the chia seeds to absorb the liquid and thicken.

3. Once the pudding has set, give it a good stir to evenly distribute the chia seeds.

4. Serve the pudding in individual bowls or jars, and top with your favorite toppings such as sliced almonds, cocoa nibs, or shredded coconut.

5. Enjoy the coffee chia seed pudding as a delicious and nutritious breakfast or snack!