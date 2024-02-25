Comedian and actress Amy Schumer reveals that she has been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has disclosed that she has received a diagnosis of Cushing syndrome, a medical condition stemming from an excess of cortisol in the body. Schumer, aged 42, shared this diagnosis via Jessica Yellin’s News Not Noise newsletter, addressing ongoing speculation about her appearance during the promotional tour for the second season of her show, “Life & Beth.”

Schumer expressed a sense of relief upon receiving her diagnosis, stating that she feels “reborn” now that she knows she has a form of Cushing syndrome that will resolve on its own.

The actress revealed that she became aware of her condition while undergoing extensive medical tests as part of her promotional activities. She expressed gratitude for the support she received online, noting, “Having the internet chime in helped me know something was wrong.”

“While I was engaging in on-camera press for my Hulu show, I also found myself spending up to four hours at a time in MRI machines, enduring vein shutdowns from the extensive blood draws, and contemplating the possibility of not being present to witness my son’s growth. Therefore, discovering that I have the type of Cushing syndrome that will naturally resolve itself and that I am otherwise healthy was the most incredible news I could have received,” Schumer explained.