Delicious Chettinad Mushroom Biryani Recipe

Ingredients:

– 2 cups Basmati rice

– 200 grams button mushrooms, cleaned and sliced

– 1 large onion, thinly sliced

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 1/2 cup yogurt

– 1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

– 1/4 cup chopped mint leaves

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 2 teaspoons ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon biryani masala powder

– 1 teaspoon fennel seeds

– 2 bay leaves

– 4 cloves

– 2-inch cinnamon stick

– 2 cardamom pods

– 1/4 cup ghee or oil

– Salt to taste

– Fried onions for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Wash and soak the Basmati rice in water for 30 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. Heat ghee or oil in a large pan or pressure cooker. Add fennel seeds, bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon stick, and cardamom pods. Sauté for a minute until fragrant.

3. Add sliced onions and green chilies. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown.

4. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

5. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.

6. Add sliced mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes until they shrink and release their moisture.

7. Stir in red chili powder, turmeric powder, biryani masala powder, chopped coriander leaves, and mint leaves. Mix well.

8. Add yogurt and salt. Stir and cook for 2-3 minutes until the masala is well combined.

9. Add the soaked Basmati rice and gently mix with the masala, ensuring each grain is coated well.

10. Add 4 cups of water and adjust salt if needed. Bring the mixture to a boil.

11. Once boiling, cover the pan or pressure cooker with a lid and cook on low heat until the rice is cooked through and the moisture is absorbed. If using a pressure cooker, cook for 1 whistle and then simmer for 5 minutes.

12. Once done, switch off the heat and let the biryani rest for 5-10 minutes.

13. Fluff the biryani gently with a fork. Serve hot garnished with fried onions, if desired.

14. Enjoy your flavorful Chettinad mushroom biryani!

Note: You can also layer the biryani in a pot and cook on dum for a more authentic flavor.