ED calls Hiranandani Group promoters for FEMA case on Feb 26

The Enforcement Directorate has called Niranjan Hiranandani and his son Darshan Hiranandani, the promoters of Hiranandani Group, for questioning in a foreign exchange violation case on February 26. They have been asked to appear at the ED’s Mumbai office, but they can choose to respond through a representative. Darshan Hiranandani resides in Dubai, and last week, the ED conducted searches at four premises of the Hiranandani Group in and around Mumbai under FEMA provisions.

The agency is investigating foreign transactions and beneficiaries of a trust in the British Virgin Islands allegedly linked to the Hiranandani Group promoters. The group has pledged cooperation with the ED. This case is distinct from another FEMA probe involving TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who was accused of targeting the Adani Group and PM Modi in exchange for gifts allegedly orchestrated by Darshan Hiranandani. Moitra has refuted the allegations, attributing them to her scrutiny of Adani Group deals.