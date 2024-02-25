Eiffel Tower set to be reopened for visitors following a six-day closure due to strikes

The renowned Parisian landmark, the Eiffel Tower, is poised to reopen its doors to visitors on Sunday (Feb 25) following a six-day closure prompted by strikes. This closure, a rare occurrence for the tower typically open 365 days a year and welcoming thousands of visitors daily, ensued due to a labor dispute among its workers regarding management practices.

The Eiffel Tower workforce initiated their strike on Monday (Feb 19), citing concerns over the monument’s management and advocating for a salary increase commensurate with revenue generated from ticket sales. Additionally, employees sought improved maintenance for the 135-year-old structure, which reportedly exhibits signs of rust on certain ironwork sections. According to a report by French publication Le Monde, the iconic tower has not undergone repainting in 14 years, double the usual interval, while other necessary repairs have lagged behind schedule.

A resolution was reached between the Eiffel Tower’s operator, Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), and the workers’ union on Saturday (Feb 24). The agreement entails regular oversight of the company’s financial model, investment initiatives, and revenue streams through a biannual review committee. Both parties have committed to achieving financial equilibrium by 2025 and have pledged approximately 380 million euros ($412 million) toward tower maintenance until 2031, as per SETE’s statement.

The strike emerged following discontent expressed by the Confédération Générale du Travail (CGT) union regarding the Eiffel Tower operator’s business practices. With the labor dispute now resolved and a collaborative plan for future management and upkeep in place, the Eiffel Tower is poised to resume its status as a premier tourist attraction in Paris.