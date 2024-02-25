Expert explains why chronic neck pain should not be ignored

Persistent neck pain, which refers to continual discomfort persisting for over three months, can have a significant impact on daily functioning and may indicate serious underlying health concerns. Although occasional neck discomfort is common and often resolves spontaneously, chronic neck pain could signal more severe conditions like cervical degenerative disc disease, cervical herniated disc, or cervical spinal stenosis. Neglecting chronic neck pain may result in exacerbated symptoms, reduced mobility, and diminished overall quality of life.

Dr. Srivatsan TV, a Neurosurgeon at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, explains, “The neck, also known as the cervical spine, is a complex structure comprised of bones, shock-absorbing discs, nerves, and muscles that work together harmoniously. Any disruption within this intricate system can lead to chronic neck pain. While occasional discomfort is typical and can be attributed to factors such as poor posture or muscle strain, persistent pain should not be disregarded.”

He further elaborates, “Chronic neck pain may serve as a warning sign of underlying issues necessitating professional intervention. Degenerative conditions like cervical spondylosis, herniated discs, or spinal stenosis could be potential culprits. Neglecting ongoing pain might allow these conditions to progress, potentially resulting in irreversible damage and a diminished quality of life.”