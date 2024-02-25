Former Google employee alleges that he was denied promotion at the company for ‘being a white man’

A former employee of the tech giant Google has alleged that he was denied a promotion at the company on the basis of his race and gender. Shaun Maguire, who worked at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, from 2016 to 2019, made these claims according to a report in The New York Post. Maguire took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in December 2023, posting a poll asking whether he should publicly share his story about being denied a promotion for being a white man. The responses to the poll were overwhelmingly in favor of him sharing his story.

On Friday (Feb 23), Maguire initiated a thread referencing the 2023 poll and asserted that he had indeed faced such discrimination at Google, describing the company as “an absolute trash can dumpster fire”.

He proceeded to make additional posts detailing the incident and the treatment he alleged to have received. Moreover, he asserted that since he disclosed his experience, “up to 5” former Google employees had reached out to him, claiming that they had undergone similar mistreatment at the company.