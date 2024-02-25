Homemade Nankhatai: A Delicious Treat for Tea Time

Here’s a simple recipe for nankhatai:

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

2. 1/2 cup powdered sugar

3. 1/2 cup ghee (clarified butter) at room temperature

4. 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

5. 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

6. A pinch of salt

7. Chopped almonds or pistachios for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F) for 10 minutes.

2. In a mixing bowl, sift together the all-purpose flour, powdered sugar, baking soda, cardamom powder, and a pinch of salt.

3. Add the ghee to the dry ingredients and mix well to form a soft dough. You can use your hands or a spatula to combine the ingredients.

4. Divide the dough into equal-sized portions and roll each portion into a smooth ball.

5. Place the balls on a baking tray lined with parchment paper, leaving some space between each ball.

6. Gently press down on each ball to flatten it slightly. You can use the back of a spoon or your fingers for this.

7. If desired, garnish each nankhatai with chopped almonds or pistachios.

8. Bake the nankhatai in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes or until they turn golden brown around the edges.

9. Once done, remove the nankhatai from the oven and allow them to cool completely on a wire rack.

10. Once cooled, store the nankhatai in an airtight container. They will stay fresh for up to a week.

Enjoy your homemade nankhatai with a cup of chai or coffee!