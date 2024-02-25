Household consumer spending doubles in a decade

Household consumer spending per capita witnessed a significant surge in 2022-23 compared to figures from 2011-12, as per the recent findings from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). The NSSO, operating under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, conducted a comprehensive Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) spanning from August 2022 to July 2023, aiming to assess the Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) across rural and urban sectors, states, Union Territories, and various socio-economic groups.

According to the survey outcomes, the average MPCE more than doubled in urban areas, reaching Rs 6,459 in 2022-23 from Rs 2,630 in 2011-12 at current prices. Similarly, in rural regions, it surged from Rs 1,430 to Rs 3,773 during the same period. The data collected from over 2,61,746 households, spread across all states and Union Territories, formed the basis for these estimates. The survey also incorporated provisions to account for consumption of items obtained through social welfare programs, such as food items and non-food essentials, which were received free of cost by households.