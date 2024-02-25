Indian youth dies in Ukrainian drone strike

23-year-old Indian killed in Ukraine drone attack, two days after India acknowledges Indian support jobs in Russian army. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has yet to comment on the incident, but reports indicate that a 23-year-old from Surat, Gujarat, identified as Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya, was killed in a drone strike near Russia’s border on February 21st.

The Russian army has reportedly recruited over 100 Indian security personnel in the past year, with some alleging mistreatment. The MEA acknowledged these recruitments earlier and stated that the Indian Embassy has been pursuing their discharge with Russian authorities. India has advised its citizens to exercise caution and avoid involvement in the conflict.

Numerous Indian nationals’ families claim their relatives were deceived by recruiters and forced to join the Wagner Group, a Russian state-funded private military company. This group, once led by a close ally of Russian President Putin, has support from the Russian army and is involved in conflicts like the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which began on February 24, 2022.