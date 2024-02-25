Internet Services Resume in Seven Haryana Districts Amid Farmers’ Protest

Authorities announced the restoration of mobile internet services in seven Haryana districts, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, following a nearly two-week suspension linked to the ongoing farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation. The suspension, initially imposed on February 11 and extended multiple times, was lifted without issuing a fresh order for further extension.

The decision to lift the suspension was met with relief by residents, who expressed gratitude for the resumption of mobile internet services after a prolonged interruption. The move comes amidst the ongoing agitation led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aiming to press the government for various demands, including legal guarantees for minimum support prices (MSP) and a farm loan waiver.

Protesting farmers from Punjab have been stationed at border points in Haryana since February 13, and despite recent clashes and a temporary hold on the march, they are expected to continue their demonstration until February 29, pending further decisions by farmer leaders.