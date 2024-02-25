Kerala expects thunderstorms and rain in three districts today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of rainfall in three districts of Kerala today: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of scattered light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in isolated areas, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 km/h.

In specific, the IMD has mentioned the potential for light rain in isolated locations within the Thiruvananthapuram district within the next three hours. Additionally, the IMD has warned of elevated temperatures, reaching up to 37°C in Kollam and Palakkad districts, and 36°C (which is 2-3°C higher than normal) in several other districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur. Consequently, except for hilly regions, these areas are expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity levels.