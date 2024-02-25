Kochi Implements Traffic Rules for ISL Match

In anticipation of the upcoming ISL match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor on Sunday, the Kochi City Police have implemented traffic regulations to facilitate smooth vehicle movement. Fans arriving from Fort Kochi and Vypeen are advised to park their vehicles on Chathiyath Road and use public transportation to reach the stadium. Similarly, those coming from North Paravoor, Thrissur, and Malappuram are instructed to park in Aluva or on Container Road. Visitors from eastern regions like Idukki, Kottayam, and Perumbavoor are directed to park at Tripunithura and Kakkanad, while those from the southern area, including Alappuzha, should park at Kundannoor and Vyttila.

It’s noteworthy that heavy vehicles carrying fans will not be permitted to enter the city limits. After 5 pm, vehicles heading towards Edappally, Cheranalloor, Aluva, and Kakkanad will be rerouted through Kaloor Junction, Pottakuzhi-Mamangalam, and BTS Roads. Conversely, vehicles traveling in the opposite direction are advised to proceed to Vyttila Junction via Sahodaran Ayyappan Road. Additionally, Kochi Metro will increase its services from JLN Stadium to Aluva and SN Junction, extending operation hours till 11.30 pm.