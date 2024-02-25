Lily Gladstone wins the Best Actress trophy for her performance in The Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone is currently experiencing immense joy and success! Her exceptional performance in Martin Scorsese’s film “The Killers of the Flower Moon” continues to garner recognition throughout this award season. At the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards held on Saturday (Feb 25), Gladstone triumphed by winning the prestigious Best Actress award for her remarkable portrayal in the gripping drama.

Amidst a star-studded evening at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Gladstone was honored with the accolade for best female actor in a leading role. This achievement etched her name in history as the first Indigenous actor to clinch victory in this category.

The 37-year-old graciously accepted her SAG trophy presented by actress Jessica Chastain. During her acceptance speech, Gladstone expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, “My friends, fellow actors, I feel the good in what you have done, what you do. This has been a hard year for all of us. Those in this room, those not in this room, I’m so proud that we have gotten here in solidarity with all of our other unions.”

Continuing her speech, Gladstone emphasized the profound value of their profession, remarking, “It’s truly a gift that we get to do this for a living. That’s the win. It was getting to be here, it was getting to be on set. It was getting to tell stories.” She underscored the essential role of empathy in their craft, highlighting its power to humanize and bring visibility to individuals. She commended the bravery of actors who continue to embrace vulnerability, thereby fostering connection and understanding.

In essence, Gladstone’s win symbolizes not only her individual achievement but also the collective spirit of resilience and empathy within the acting community.