NCRB Data Shows 275 Cases of Custodial Rape Registered from 2017 to 2022

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), more than 270 cases of custodial rape were reported between 2017 and 2022. Women’s rights activists attribute such occurrences to a lack of sensitivity and accountability within law enforcement systems. The offenders implicated in these cases include police personnel, public servants, members of the armed forces, and staff from various custodial facilities such as jails, remand homes, and hospitals.

The NCRB data reveals a gradual decline in the number of custodial rape cases over the years. In 2022, 24 cases were registered, a decrease from 26 in 2021, 29 in 2020, 47 in 2019, 60 in 2018, and 89 in 2017. These cases are governed by Indian Penal Code section 376 (2), which specifically addresses instances of rape committed by individuals in positions of authority or custody over women. This section of the law is designed to address situations where perpetrators exploit their position to perpetrate acts of sexual violence against women.

Among the states with the highest number of reported cases since 2017, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 92 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 43 cases. The data underscores the urgent need for greater sensitization and accountability within law enforcement agencies to prevent instances of custodial rape and ensure the safety and security of individuals in custody.