PM Modi confirms three-month halt for ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during the 110th episode of his monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ on Sunday, February 25, that the program would be paused for the next three months due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Stressing the importance of maintaining political neutrality during the electoral period, PM Modi stated that the temporary halt aligns with this principle. He encouraged first-time voters to actively engage in the voting process and assured listeners that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ would return with its 111th episode after the elections conclude.

While ‘Mann Ki Baat’ takes a break, PM Modi underscored that the nation’s progress and achievements would continue. He urged citizens to share societal and national accomplishments on social media platforms using the hashtag ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ Additionally, PM Modi called on the audience to share YouTube shorts featuring highlights from previous episodes of the program, aiming to sustain engagement and interaction during the hiatus.