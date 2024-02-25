PM Modi Opens India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ‘Sudarshan Setu,’ the nation’s lengthiest cable-stayed bridge spanning 2.32 km, linking Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district. Before the inauguration, Modi commenced his day with prayers at the Lord Sri Krishna temple on Beyt Dwarka.

The newly opened four-lane cable-stayed bridge, ‘Sudarshan Setu,’ features a distinctive design with footpaths adorned with verses from the Srimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. Constructed at a cost of Rs 979 crore, the bridge comprises a 900-meter central double-span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road. Renamed from its original moniker, ‘Signature Bridge,’ it now bears the title ‘Sudarshan Setu’ or Sudarshan Bridge, offering enhanced accessibility for devotees to reach the famous Dwarkadhish temple on Beyt Dwarka, facilitating round-the-clock travel.