Priyanka Chopra joins the team of Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently made an announcement on her Instagram account regarding her involvement as an executive producer in the Oscar-nominated documentary titled To Kill a Tiger. The documentary is scheduled to be streamed globally on the Netflix platform.

Sharing a screenshot of a Deadline article, Chopra expressed her pride in joining the team behind the film. She wrote, “I’m so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc, and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics.”

Reflecting on her initial encounter with the documentary in 2022, Chopra expressed her immediate captivation with its poignant narrative. She described the film as depicting a father’s courageous battle within the judicial system to seek justice for his daughter.

Chopra further elaborated, stating, “This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter.” She emphasized the deeply personal connection she felt with the film, particularly as she hails from the state of Jharkhand, the same region as the survivor and her father portrayed in the documentary.

As the daughter of a supportive father herself, Chopra acknowledged being profoundly moved by the film’s portrayal of paternal love and determination. She expressed her anticipation for global audiences to discover and resonate with this emotionally resonant story.