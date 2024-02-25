Researchers find microplastics in every human placenta

A recent investigation carried out by the University of New Mexico Health Sciences has brought to light a troubling revelation: microplastics are detected in every human placenta. The study, which was published on February 17 in Toxicological Sciences, emphasized the widespread presence of microplastics in human placentas, raising significant concerns regarding potential health ramifications.

Under the leadership of Matthew Campen, PhD, a team of researchers meticulously scrutinized 62 placenta samples, employing techniques to measure microplastic concentrations. Remarkably, each sample tested positive for microplastics, with concentrations varying from 6.5 to 790 micrograms per gram of tissue.

Expressing his apprehension regarding the escalating exposure to microplastics, Campen remarked, “If the dose keeps going up, we start to worry. If we’re seeing effects on placentas, then all mammalian life on this planet could be impacted. That’s not good.”

The methodology adopted in the study encompassed a multi-step process. Initially, the samples underwent saponification to degrade fats and proteins, followed by ultracentrifugation to segregate plastic residues. Subsequently, pyrolysis, a technique involving intense heat, was employed to characterize the composition of the plastic fragments.

Marcus Garcia, PharmD, a crucial member of the research team, underscored the importance of their innovative approach, stating, “We can take it to that next step to be able to adequately quantify it and say, ‘This is how many micrograms or milligrams,’ depending on the plastics that we have.”

The proliferation of plastics has reached unprecedented levels, with production surging since the 1950s. Despite their initial utility, the persistence of plastics in the environment poses significant ecological challenges. Plastic waste, particularly single-use items like bags, bottles, and packaging materials, has inundated landfills, oceans, rivers, and even remote wilderness areas.

Their adaptability, durability, and cost-effectiveness have led to their extensive utilization across various industries, revolutionizing packaging, construction, healthcare, transportation, and numerous other sectors. However, this convenience comes at a substantial expense – the distressing accumulation of plastic waste on a global scale.