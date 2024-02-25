Revanth Reddy to inaugurate final session of Samaragni on Feb 29

Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee president Palode Ravi has announced that the ‘Samaragni’ yatra, led by Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The DCC office-bearers will welcome the participants of the yatra at Kadampattukonam at 3pm.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate the concluding session of the yatra on Thursday at 4:30 pm. The first public meeting in the district will take place at Attingal Mamam Vakkom Purushothaman Nagar at 4 pm, with Sudhakaran and Satheesan being greeted at Attingal Moonnu Mukku Junction before proceeding to the event venue. UDF convener M M Hassan will inaugurate this public programme.

The second public gathering, scheduled for 5 pm, will be inaugurated by CWC leader Ramesh Chennithala at Nedumangad Kallingal ground. The ‘Samaragni’ yatra will conclude at Nayanar Park, Putharikandam Grounds, at 4:30 pm on Thursday, with an expected turnout of over 50,000 party workers.