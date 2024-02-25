Scientists successfully detected the pull of gravity on a microscopic scale

Researchers have achieved the remarkable feat of detecting gravitational forces at the microscopic level, laying the groundwork for further investigations into the intricacies of gravity within the fascinating realm of quantum mechanics.

In a recent scientific inquiry, scholars from Leiden University in the Netherlands and the Institute for Photonics and Nanotechnologies in Italy developed a novel approach to gauge the subtle gravitational interactions between minuscule entities.

The experiment, meticulously shielded against external vibrations, centered on suspending a magnetic particle above a superconductor maintained at temperatures close to absolute zero.

To measure the gravitational force on the suspended particle, scientists introduced a brass-weighted electric bicycle wheel that rotated at a distance of approximately one meter from the particle. By varying the proximity of the brass weights to the particle, researchers were able to observe the gravitational force, which is contingent upon the masses and the distance between two objects. Remarkably, in this experiment, a particle weighing merely half a milligram experienced a force of 30 attonewtons. For context, an attonewton represents one billionth of a billionth of a newton.