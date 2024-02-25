South Carolina man found guilty of the murder of a transgender woman

In an unprecedented federal trial, Daqua Lameek Ritter, a resident of South Carolina, has been convicted of the murder of Dime Doe, a transgender woman, marking the first-ever such conviction in the United States for a hate crime based on gender identity. After deliberating for several hours, the jury found Ritter guilty of committing a hate crime in the killing of Doe in 2019.

Ritter was also convicted of obstructing justice and using a firearm in connection with the murder. He now faces a potential maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, although a sentencing date has yet to be determined.

Brook Andrews, the first assistant United States attorney for the District of South Carolina, commented, “This verdict underscores our dedication to prosecuting such offenses. It also serves as a reminder of the value of Dime’s life. This outcome is significant for both us and the community.”

According to court records, Ritter, originally from New York City, had formed a close relationship with Doe while visiting his grandmother in Allendale, South Carolina. Doe, who was raised in Allendale and worked as a hairstylist, was 24 years old at the time of her tragic death.

Prosecutors argued that Ritter became infuriated after Doe publicly disclosed their relationship, resulting in ridicule from his peers. Witnesses testified that he had threatened to harm Doe as a consequence of her actions.