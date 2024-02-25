The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri snags television honours at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Bear’s stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri clinched television accolades on Saturday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, a prominent event in Hollywood leading up to the Oscars.

The awards, determined by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union, prompted winners and attendees to reminisce about their early experiences striving for success in the entertainment industry.

“I am incredibly privileged to be part of this community,” White expressed while accepting the award for best actor in a television comedy. “Being a part of this has been my lifelong aspiration. I never had a backup plan.”

Edebiri, White’s co-star, secured the award for best actress in a TV comedy for their roles in the series portraying a gourmet chef endeavoring to revamp his family’s Chicago sandwich shop.

Ali Wong earned the title of best actress in a limited series for her performance in the road rage drama Beef. She conveyed gratitude to her 83-year-old mother, who was present at the event. “I understand it was challenging when I disclosed my ambition to pursue standup comedy, and I hope you perceive that everything has turned out well,” she remarked.

Major motion pictures such as Barbie and Oppenheimer were once again contenders for the evening’s premier award of best motion picture cast, alongside The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon, and American Fiction.

The ceremony unfolded after SAG-AFTRA orchestrated a four-month strike against Hollywood studios last year, advocating for increased pay and safeguards concerning artificial intelligence.

“It is particularly significant to be here together once more for this occasion, following a very challenging period during the strike,” actor Idris Elba articulated in his opening statement.

The ceremony was broadcast live on Netflix for the first time, marking a new venture for the streaming platform in expanding its live programming.

SAG-AFTRA’s film selections are closely scrutinized as actors constitute the largest group of voters for the forthcoming Academy Awards, the pinnacle awards in the film industry.

A victory for director Christopher Nolan’s historical drama Oppenheimer would reinforce its frontrunner status for the best picture category at the Oscars. However, if feminist doll adventure Barbie or another contender prevails, it could disrupt the Oscar race.

In the acting competitions at SAG, Emma Stone will contend for best actress for her portrayal in the dark comedy Poor Things. Her rivals include Margot Robbie, lead actress in Barbie, and Lily Gladstone, the star of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Cillian Murphy, who portrayed physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, is nominated for best actor, facing off against Bradley Cooper of Maestro, Paul Giamatti of The Holdovers, and others.

SAG-AFTRA will also present a lifetime achievement award to Barbra Streisand, the accomplished actor, producer, director, singer, and writer.