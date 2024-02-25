The beloved cast of Modern Family comes together once again at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The beloved cast of Modern Family reunited once more at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards to present the Ensemble in a Comedy Series category, which was clinched by The Bear. Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson graced the stage to offer updates on their lives post the conclusion of their enduring comedy series.

Burrell initiated the conversation by inquiring if the cast missed being together, emphasizing the rarity of a show spanning 11 seasons. O’Neill injected humor, reminiscing about his own 11-season stint on Married with Children, jesting, “It’s happened twice to me.”

Vergara infused a touch of levity, citing the success of her new show Griselda, which she disclosed has already topped the charts in 90 countries on Netflix. Stonestreet then playfully called out Ferguson, reminding him of a bet they had made regarding Vergara mentioning her show’s success, prompting him to pay up.

Ferguson expressed his nostalgia for the “golden days” of the show but acknowledged that life post a hit series can also be fulfilling. O’Neill facetiously remarked that what he missed most about the show was the financial aspect, evoking laughter from the audience.

To lighten the atmosphere, Ferguson jokingly pondered if it was premature to discuss a Modern Family reboot, quipping that he had to “park a mile away from here” to attend the SAG Awards.

Bowen teased Ferguson about his Broadway aspirations, to which he amusingly retorted, “That’s just something actors without hit shows say, OK? There’s a reason the Tony Award is the last letter of EGOT.”