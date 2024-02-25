The Devil Wears Prada stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep reunites at 2024 SAG Awards

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards saw an eagerly awaited reunion as Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep, known for their roles in The Devil Wears Prada, graced the stage together to present an award. The trio delighted fans by incorporating references from the beloved film into their appearance.

Meryl Streep, renowned for her portrayal of the formidable Miranda Priestly, made her entrance onstage, jokingly claiming to have misplaced her glasses and the envelope containing the winning name. Blunt and Hathaway then joined her, echoing their characters as Miranda’s assistants by providing her with the missing items.

Addressing the audience, Streep pondered, “Where does the character end and the actor begin?” Blunt chimed in, humorously suggesting, “Well, as we’ve just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins.” Streep, however, countered, “I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda,” prompting Hathaway to interject with a classic Miranda quote: “No, no. That wasn’t a question.”

The playful banter continued as Blunt, mimicking Miranda’s iconic demeanor, urged Streep to open the envelope, jesting, “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how much that thrills me.” While fans have expressed a desire for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, the cast has indicated their preference for the film to remain a standalone masterpiece.

Regarding their fashion choices, Hathaway dazzled in a striking archival Atelier Versace gown, described by Laverne Cox as “cerulean.” Streep opted for Prada attire, while Blunt stunned in a custom red Louis Vuitton gown. The reunion of Hathaway, Blunt, and Streep marked a poignant moment for The Devil Wears Prada enthusiasts. The actresses, synonymous with their roles in the comedy, captivated audiences with their on-stage chemistry and clever references, reaffirming the significance of their collaboration.