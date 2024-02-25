Train runs over 70 km from J&K to Punjab without drivers

A freight train, pulled by a diesel locomotive, traveled over 70 kilometers from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir to a village in Hoshiarpur district, Punjab, without its drivers on board. The incident occurred between 7:25 am and 9 am on Sunday. Fortunately, there were no casualties or property damage reported. However, an inquiry has been launched to investigate the incident further.

According to officials, the train, consisting of 53 wagons loaded with chip stones, was en route from Jammu to Punjab. It had made a scheduled stop at Kathua railway station for a driver change. Initial findings suggest that the train began rolling down a slope gradient track on the Jammu-Jalandhar section without the drivers present. Both the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot were absent from the freight train.

The train gained momentum along the journey and eventually came to a stop on a steep gradient near Unchi Bassi railway station in Punjab. The Divisional Traffic Manager in Jammu stated that an inquiry has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the incident. Railway officials and personnel were promptly alerted along the route, and measures were taken to secure rail-road crossings on the Jalandhar-Pathankot section upon receiving information about the runaway train.