Try This Delicious Kale Caesar Salad Recipe for breakfast

Kale Caesar Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

1. Fresh kale leaves

2. Caesar salad dressing

3. Grated Parmesan cheese

4. Croutons

5. Lemon juice

6. Olive oil

7. Garlic

8. Salt

9. Pepper

Instructions:

1. Wash and dry the kale leaves thoroughly. Remove the tough stems and tear the leaves into bite-sized pieces.

2. In a small bowl, prepare the Caesar salad dressing by mixing lemon juice, olive oil, crushed garlic, salt, and pepper.

3. Pour the dressing over the kale leaves and toss until the leaves are well coated.

4. Let the kale marinate in the dressing for about 10-15 minutes to soften.

5. Add grated Parmesan cheese and croutons to the kale salad and toss to combine.

6. Serve immediately as a delicious and nutritious side dish or main course.

Enjoy your homemade Kale Caesar Salad!