UP man arrested for murdering his 50-year-old mother to claim life insurance money

A man residing in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been apprehended for the murder of his 50-year-old mother, intending to collect life insurance funds to settle debts incurred from his online gaming addiction.

This alarming occurrence unfolded in the city of Fatehpur, where the suspect, identified as Himanshu, devised a complex scheme to finance his addiction.

Law enforcement officials revealed that Himanshu was ensnared in an addiction to a gaming application called Zupee, where successive losses drove him to borrow money to sustain his habit. After depleting his resources, Himanshu found himself burdened with debts exceeding Rs 4 lakh ($4,800). Under mounting pressure from creditors, he resorted to pilfering his paternal aunt’s jewelry, using the proceeds to procure life insurance policies valued at Rs 50 lakh ($60,300) each for his parents.

The Additional Superintendent of Police in Fatehpur elaborated that following the acquisition of the policy, Himanshu bided his time until his father vacated the premises. Seizing an opportunity when his father, Roshan Singh, departed for the Hanuman temple in Chitrakoot, Himanshu purportedly strangled his mother, Prabha, to death.